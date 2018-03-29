Vogogo Inc. Announces Appointment of Its New Chief Executive Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vogogo Inc. (“Vogogo” or the “Company”) (CSE:VGO) is pleased to announce that, effective today, John Kennedy FitzGerald has joined the Company as its President and Chief Executive Officer. He has also been appointed as a director of the Company.

Dale Johnson, the Company’s Chairman, commented, “We are thrilled to have Mr. FitzGerald join Vogogo as President and CEO. John’s impressive track record spanning elite sport, law and building highly successful businesses in emerging markets positions him ideally to lead the creation of a world-class company at Vogogo within the blockchain/cryptocurrency space.”

Mr. FitzGerald studied economics at the University of Toronto and earned a Bachelor of Laws degree (LL.B) from the University of Western Ontario in 1999. In early 2000, Mr. FitzGerald practiced corporate and securities law at a prominent Toronto law firm and later joined CryptoLogic Inc. as General Counsel. CryptoLogic was listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, NASDAQ and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and was a licensor of on-line gaming software whose product offerings included support services and payment processing in the on-line gaming sector. After leaving CryptoLogic, Mr. FitzGerald began consulting in the online gaming industry and went on to co-found Ethoca in 2005, a leading, global provider of collaboration-based fraud prevention technology which assists card companies, ecommerce merchants and other online businesses in fraud prevention. In 2010, Mr. FitzGerald co-founded Virgin Gaming (formerly World Gaming), offering a social gaming community for competitive console gamers to meet, challenge and play against each other in head-to head and tournament challenges. Then, in 2012, Mr. FitzGerald founded The Intertain Group Inc. (now Jackpotjoy plc), which became the largest bingo-led online gaming company in the world. Mr. FitzGerald held the title of Chief Executive Officer from inception to 2016 and played an integral role in taking the company public on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2014 and successfully growing the business of Intertain through various strategic acquisitions.

Mr. FitzGerald said, “This is a very exciting time to be involved in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology – I love this stuff and what the future holds for us. We are at the very early days of adoption and at this stage the entire space reminds me very much of the late 90’s and the online gambling industry. My goal is to help build our company into a global leader.”

Mr. FitzGerald has also agreed with the Corporation that his salary may be paid in Bitcoin.

Mr. DeMichele has stepped down from his day-to-day responsibilities as an officer of the Company, and he will continue to serve on the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Johnson commented, “On behalf of my fellow directors, employees and shareholders, I extend a sincere thank you to Gino for his contribution as the Company’s President and CEO since August 2016. It is reassuring that the Company will continue to benefit from his guidance, expertise and experience in his ongoing role as a board member.”

About Vogogo Inc.

Vogogo provided web-based payment processing and related transaction risk services focused since 2013 on cryptocurrency transactions. The Company owns certain rights and software for payment processing and transaction risk management services. The Company suspended operations in late 2016 and has since been assessing opportunities to resume operations in the blockchain/cryptocurrency space.

