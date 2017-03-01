Volante Technologies releases a new version of Designer with support for Microservices Architecture

NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES and MEXICO CITY, MEXICO–(Marketwired – March 01, 2017) – Volante Technologies Inc., a global leader in the provision of software for the integration, processing and orchestration of financial messages and payments, today announced support for the technology underpinning Microservices Architecture, as well as SWIFT Standards Release 2017.

Volante Designer version 5.2 provides comprehensive support for developing and deploying RESTful services – the building blocks of a microservices architecture. As the financial industry shifts towards increasing standardization and collaboration, the responsibility falls on the underlying technology to provide seamless integration of applications and services provided by various institutions such as banks, corporates, service providers and regulatory institutions. Such close coupling is also required to address the regulatory requirements for APIs such as the Open Banking APIs and PSD2.

Internal applications, especially within large organizations, will also benefit from distributed RESTful services as they promote scalability, reusability and secure remote access. Volante has the ability to generate REST Client and REST server implementations for any service built using Volante Designer. Additionally, Volante provides native support to convert any standard message to JSON format and vice versa, further facilitating seamless communications using REST APIs. Using these tools, users can develop and deploy a wide range of services based on the REST architecture without writing a single line of code.

Volante has been a SWIFT partner for over 15 years and has developed a level of product and standards expertise that is unmatched in the FinTech industry. In Standards Release 2017, SWIFT has introduced significant changes in the payments and securities message categories. Notably, this release includes support for the Global Payments Innovation (GPI) Initiative which provides greater transparency for cross-border payments. Volante has implemented complete support for the new standards, which have been thoroughly tested so customers can be confident of communicating SWIFT messages over the SWIFT network without worrying about rejected messages or non-compliance in the face of continuously changing standards and market practices.

In addition to support for REST, JSON and SWIFT, Designer 5.2 features continuous improvement in standards support, platforms support and usability features. This includes: updated versions for standards such as NACHA, FIX, ISO 20022 and US-TCH-RTP; support for Postgres DB and other enhancements to Persistence Designer; and a new Connector for Mulesoft and updates to support for IBM Integration Bus (IIB).

Venkat Malla, VP, Product Management, Volante Technologies, said, “We continue to work closely with clients and industry participants in order to understand and anticipate their needs and challenges, which in turn determines our product roadmap. By introducing comprehensive support for REST and JSON standards, clients are able to not only interface with modern infrastructure like blockchain and DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology) but also build out their own user interfaces.”

Fiona Hamilton, VP Europe and Asia, commented, “Being personally very active in standards groups, I continually see the ever-evolving nature of financial messaging standards. We respond by being dedicated to not only tracking and including those changes, but also offering support for those new standards quickly and efficiently. In the latest SWIFT release, firms will be able to take advantage of the benefits of GPI by enabling them to grow their international business, improve supplier relationships and achieve greater treasury efficiencies. By delivering updates within days of SWIFT publishing the final version, our clients have ample time to assess, test and incorporate the changes into their processes well ahead of the go-live deadlines.”

About Volante

Founded in 2001, Volante Technologies is a global leader in the provision of software for the integration, processing and orchestration of payments and financial messages within financial institutions and corporate enterprises. Volante is dedicated to helping firms manage challenges in this domain with greater ease and speed so that they can focus on the business of being competitive in their marketplace. Product features such as configuration rather than coding, automated code and documentation generation and an inbuilt test harness, promise significantly accelerated project completions.

Volante serves a growing client base of more than 80 financial institutions and corporate enterprises operating in 26 countries around the world, including several of the largest global financial organizations. Many clients use Volante to assist with multiple product implementations ranging from message transformation and integration, through to the processing and orchestration of transaction data and payments. Along with its products, Volante Designer, VolPay Foundation, VolPay Channel and VolPay Hub, Volante constantly maintains a growing library of over 100 domestic and international financial industry standards plugins. These standards include; SWIFT MT and MX, ISO 8583, FIX, FpML, EDIFACT, ISO 20022, SEPA, BACS, US TCH and Fedwire, and proprietary formats based on XML, CSV and Fixed Width. Volante’s financial message plugins are further augmented by more than 250 prebuilt, customizable, bidirectional transformations to and from these standards.

Supported by offices in Jersey City, London, Dubai, Mexico City, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune, Volante solutions are employed by a diverse set of organizations, including buy-side and sell-side capital market institutions, banks (universal, commercial and retail), corporate treasuries, financial industry utilities, clearing houses, exchanges, systems integrators, application vendors and corporate enterprises. By working with a global and diverse client base Volante is able to encapsulate a best practice approach into all its product lines.

For further information please visit: www.volantetech.com

