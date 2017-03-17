Volaris Group Announces Leadership Addition in Communications Vertical

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – March 17, 2017) – Volaris Group (“Volaris”) today announced a leadership addition in its Communications vertical with the appointment of David Sharpley as Chief Operating Officer of Incognito Software Systems (“Incognito”), a Volaris company.

For more than two decades, Incognito has had a strong history of growth and customer success in the telecommunications software market. In 2014, Incognito was acquired by Volaris Group, an operating unit of Constellation Software Inc. Appointing a Chief Operating Officer reflects Volaris’ and Incognito’s commitment to building the leadership team to help support further expansion in the Communications vertical.

David Sharpley is a seasoned telecommunications software industry executive and joins Incognito from Amdocs Limited where he most recently held the position of Vice-President and General Manager, leading the Network Products Business Unit. Sharpley’s prior career included senior positions with Bridgewater Systems (acquired by Amdocs in 2011) as well as Nortel, Metasolv, and Oracle, among others.

“By strengthening the Incognito management team we aim to deliver additional value to our customers and enhance our overall capabilities through complementary acquisitions,” said David Nyland, President of Communications portfolio at Volaris.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow — whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.