Volaris Group Expands Position in Communications Vertical with Acquisition of MDM & KaaS Assets from Conduent

TORONTO–(Marketwired – September 29, 2017) – Volaris Group today announced that it has completed its sixth acquisition in the Communications vertical with the acquisition of the Mobile Device Management (MDM) and Mobile Device Knowledge as a Service (KaaS) assets, a carve out from the Wireless Data Services (“WDS”) business of Conduent.

The acquired software and services enables major wireless network operators to provision, manage and support their customers throughout their lifecycle. With the Industry’s largest knowledge base of device information spanning smartphones, tablets, broadband routers, feature phones and IoT devices, this acquired software ensures the device is recognized on the network, configured accurately and updated in life.

With knowledge tools embedded within mobile experiences on the device and through network operator’s websites, over 100 million customers interact with the acquired software and services every month.

The acquired software also gives Volaris a rich client base including tier-one wireless network operators, infrastructure vendors and mobile device manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia.

“We are excited to bring this asset into our portfolio and we see great opportunities for this business moving forward as new devices enter the market and the Internet of Things (IoT) market explodes, requiring many orders of magnitude of numbers of new devices to support,” said David Nyland, Portfolio Leader and President, Media & Communications at Volaris. “We believe that Volaris has the unique capability and capacity to invest in accelerating growth of the acquired software business, evolving its product-line, and expanding its services and support capabilities worldwide.”

MDM and KaaS is headquartered in Bournemouth, UK. Volaris will also own the WDS Trademark and Tradename to market the acquired software under said Trademark.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com and www.volarisgroup.com/comms.