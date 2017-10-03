Volaris Group Welcomes Edumate to Education Vertical

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – October 02, 2017) – Volaris Group today announced that it has acquired Edumate, the academic management, curriculum mapping and learning management solution for the Education market. This is Volaris’ fourth acquisition in the Education vertical.

Edumate has an incredible impact on the way students, teachers and parents work together in today’s digital age. The company’s web-based solutions help to redefine traditional school management while shaping student learning and ensuring greater efficiencies in school administration.

The Edumate suite is used from kindergarten through primary and secondary education to help advance students and teachers through the learning lifecycle.

“We are excited to be a part of the Volaris organization. It is an organization that helps build and grow its businesses for the long-term,” said Jay Fabian, General Manager, Edumate. “Volaris’ experience in the Education vertical, enabling its like-minded businesses to come together through collaboration and sharing of best practices, along with the organization’s commitment to fostering a culture of deep customer engagement, means Edumate can strengthen the customer experience we deliver to the market.”

In keeping with Volaris’ philosophy of acquire, strengthen and grow, Edumate maintains its brand and independence. Jay Fabian continues to lead the business.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow — whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.