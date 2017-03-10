Volcanic Completes $5.0 Million Financing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – March 10, 2017) - Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:VG) is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing by issuing 12.5 million units at $0.40 per unit, for proceeds of $5.0 million. Each unit consists of one common share and one full warrant, each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at $0.80 for five years from closing. The warrants are subject to an acceleration provision such that if the closing price of the Company’s shares for 10 consecutive trading days is $1.00 or greater, the Company may give notice to the holders of the warrants that the warrants will expire 30 calendar days after receipt of such notice.

In connection with this financing, the Company paid finder’s fees totaling $220,262 cash and issued a total of 550,655 warrants which have the same terms as described above. The common shares and warrants issued in the placement are subject to a resale restriction until July 10, 2017.

The proceeds of the placement are intended to be used for exploration of the Company’s recently acquired Mandiana Project located in Guinea, for possible future property acquisitions, and for general working capital purposes.

About Volcanic

Volcanic brings together a deeply experienced and successful mining, exploration and capital markets team focused on building a multi-million ounce gold resource in the underexplored West African country of Guinea and its neighbouring countries. Through the strategic acquisition of mineral properties with demonstrated potential for hosting gold resources, and by undertaking effective exploration and drill programs, Volcanic looks to become a leading junior gold resource company.

Volcanic Gold Mines Inc.

Jeremy Crozier, President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the Company’s intended use of the financing proceeds Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate”, “estimates”, “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “upgraded”, “offset”, “limited”, “contained”, “reflecting”, “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, “periodically”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, whether the Company will spend the financing proceeds as planned; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company will spend the financing proceeds as planned; that the Company’s stated goals and planned exploration and development activities will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.