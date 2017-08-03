Voleo Announces Collaborative Competition for University Students in the US

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – August 03, 2017) – Voleo Inc. (“Voleo“) is pleased to announce that Voleo and Nasdaq, a global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services, will launch the Voleo Nasdaq Equity Trading Competition fall 2017. Voleo and Nasdaq will engage millennial investors by demystifying the barriers and risks through transparent and collective investing. The Competition is a national, simulated investment challenge targeted at university students in the United States and conducted through the Voleo SimuTrader platform, which utilizes the Industry-leading Nasdaq Basic product.

The platform enables teams to deploy hypothetical currency to build a portfolio of shares and ETFs to learn about the equity markets and public companies while competing for pride and prizes.

“Millennials look to be more nimble, agile and mobile when it comes to investing. Investment platforms integrated into their lives are a key part of securing investments from that generation and beyond. It’s all about innovative experiences that provide clear upside,” says Bjorn Sibbern, Executive Vice President of Nasdaq’s Global Information Services unit.

Voleo’s sophisticated group investment platform enables users to combine their assets and knowledge to invest together with people they know and trust. Directly from their mobile phones, tablets or computers, users are able to propose, discuss and vote on trades in publicly listed stocks and ETFs, wherever and whenever they want, with the majority effecting trades automatically. Adding a competitive element to a collaborative platform, each person’s decisions are tracked and hypothetical positions managed so they can learn and prove to their friends how things would have gone if everyone had listened to them. The transparency builds a community where top performers can be followed, and the best ideas validated with peers.

“It is a privilege to see Voleo’s social trading app being used to improve financial literacy across the United States,” says Thomas Beattie, CEO. “A lack of knowledge is frequently cited by the underinvested, and one of the purposes of this competition is to support university students as they prepare for life after graduation. The Voleo Nasdaq Equity Trading Competition hopes to spur thousands of participants in taking positive steps toward a better financial future through the experience they want and need. And with Nasdaq Basic, these students will have access to real-time, accurate data to compete with each other.”

Voleo has increased retail investor participation in investments across North America by breaking down barriers to entry, facilitating trust, and improving financial literacy. Suitable for both active or passive investing, there are clear advantages to collaboration that include splitting fees, achieving better diversification, and leveraging collective knowledge through what is often coined the wisdom of crowd.

Students interested in getting involved can sign up as an ambassador at www.myvoleo.com/voleonasdaq, where full contest terms and conditions will be posted.

About Voleo

Voleo Inc. (Voleo) is a mobile-focused fintech application company. Its mission is to create a social investment network enhancing connectivity, transparency, convenience, and collaboration among investors. Voleo’s equity trading platform operates on mobile applications available on iOS and Android smartphone devices plus companion web app.

About Voleo USA

Voleo USA, Inc is a member of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Security products are not FDIC insured, not bank guaranteed, and will fluctuate in value. We do not solicit, recommend, or offer investment advice. Check the background of Voleo USA, Inc. on FINRA’s BrokerCheck.

For more information on Voleo, please visit our website at www.myvoleo.com

