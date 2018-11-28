Voleo Attends OP Wealthtech Co-alignment Week as a Candidate for the OP Partnership Program

CBJ Newsmakers

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voleo Inc. (“Voleo”, the “Company”), a mobile-first investment platform company and its executive team, have arrived in Helsinki, Finland for a four-day intensive Co-alignment Week to create and present a pilot proposal to OP Financial Group (“OP”) – Finland’s largest financial services group, seeking start-ups and scale-ups to partner with and create new and innovative wealth management solutions to its almost 5 million customers in Finland.

Voleo was chosen out of 200 companies as one of the Top 10 Wealthtech candidates to present its platform for the opportunity to partner with OP Financial Group’s innovation unit – OP Lab. Successful candidates will be invited to join the OP Partnership Program, that includes a three-month long Co-creation Phase where each start-up will receive grants for developing a minimum viable product and co-create with OP to ultimately launch a product together on the Finnish market.

During Co-alignment Week, each of the selected companies will participate in advisor meetings, pilot workshops, and networking events with representatives from OP and its program partners Accenture LLP, CGI Group Inc., and Siili Solutions Plc.

Voleo believes in the power of collaboration and the advantages that group decision making brings to investment decisions. To take its solution international, the Company has developed a new concept for teams and social groups that come together to share ideas while controlling their own investment accounts, and will be presenting this for the first time to a panel of experts this week.

About OP Financial Group and the OP Partnership Program

For over 110 years, OP Financial Group has been building Finnish society to enhance national prosperity. As Finland’s largest financial services group, OP transforms the traditional finance services provider to a customer-centric services provider with financial services at the core. OP Financial Group Financial has three business segments: banking, non-life insurance and wealth management. The OP Partnership Program is a four-month intensive period for collaboration and three Co-creation Phases with pilot workshops, advisor meetings and networking. For start-ups and scaleups, the OP Partnership Program is a great pathway to the Finnish/Nordic market with a forward-looking partner that has extensive experience.

About Voleo Inc.

Voleo is a Canadian mobile-focused fintech application company on a mission to make investing social through enhancing connectivity, transparency, convenience, and collaboration among investors. Voleo’s equity trading platform operates on mobile applications available on iOS and Android smartphone devices plus companion web app. Voleo has increased retail investor participation in the stock market by breaking down barriers to entry, facilitating trust and improving financial literacy.

For more information on Voleo, please visit our website at https://ir.myvoleo.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE VOLEO BOARD

“Thomas Beattie”

Chief Executive Officer

Voleo Inc. is part of the King & Bay group of companies. King & Bay is a merchant bank that specializes in identifying, funding, developing and supporting growth opportunities in the technology, resource, aviation, and sectors.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact:

Voleo Inc.

Thomas Beattie, Chief Executive Officer

T: +16047806136

E: thomas@myvoleo.com

https://ir.myvoleo.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or Voleo Inc’s (the “Company”) future performance and the integration of cryptocurrency trading. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “budget”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Voleo believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, or as of the date specified in the documents incorporated by reference into this release, as the case may be. In particular, this release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, but not limited to: expectations as to future operations of the Company, future market trends, growth opportunities, the Company’s go to market strategy, the expected operations and performance of the Company’s business, impact of governmental regulation, anticipated revenues, expected user growth, expected operating costs, general administrative costs, costs of services and other costs and expenses, and the timing of key development milestones.

With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this release, the Company has made assumptions regarding, among other thing: the accuracy, reliability and applicability of the Company’s business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals, including the receipt of approval from regulators in Canada and the United States; the timely commencement of operations by the Company and the success of such operations; the ability of the Company to implement its business plan as intended; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where the Company will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition; and the availability of financing to execute the business plan. The Company has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements provided in this release in order to provide investors with a more complete perspective on the Company’s current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive and it would be unreasonable to rely on any such forward-looking statements and information as creating any legal rights, that the statements and information are not guarantees and may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ (and may differ materially) and objectives and strategies may differ or change from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements or information as a result of various factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company is not under any duty and do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in the Company’s expectations and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.