Volkswagen Ordered to Pay $2.1 Billion for Emissions Scandal

CBJ — Members of a Canadian class-action lawsuit against Volkswagen can now submit claims for reimbursement after an Ontario court approved a $2.1-billion settlement plan.

The 105,000 people who purchased or leased certain Volkswagen or Audi vehicles with two-litre diesel engines that were caught up in an emissions cheating scandal will each receive a payment between $5,100 and $8,000.

Many will also have the choice either to return their vehicle at the buy-back price as of mid-September 2015 before the so-called defeat device was made public or keep their car and receive an emissions modification that is approved by government regulators.

Volkswagen has provided a fix for one generation of the vehicles, and a fix for the other two generations is being assessed for approval by U.S. regulatory authorities.

