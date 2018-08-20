Volkswagen Recall

CBJ — German automaker Volkswagen must recall about 700,000 Tiguan and Touran cars worldwide due to a possible lighting defect.

The news was first reported in the German trade magazine Kfz-Betrieb.

The magazine reported that humidity can cause a short circuit at the panoramic roof’s light strip of the affected cars. A short circuit in the LED-module could cause scorching damage on the roof and possibly set the vehicle on fire, the magazine said, citing a company spokesperson.

Volkswagen is now working on a fix.

The number of vehicles affected here in Canada is unknown at this time.

