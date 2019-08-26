Volkswagen Rollaway Recall

CBJ — German automaker Volkswagen is recalling about 117,000 cars in Canada to fix a problem that could let the cars roll away unexpectedly. It’s believed another 680,000 cars will be recalled in the United States.

The recall covers certain 2011 through 2018 Jettas; 2015 through 2019 GTIs; 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019 Golfs; 2012 through 2019 Beetles and Beetle Convertibles; and 2017 through 2019 Golf SportWagens. All have automatic transmissions, manual hand brakes and keyless entry.

Volkswagen says silicate can build up on a shift lever switch, allowing the key to be removed if the lever isn’t in park. That could let the cars roll off unexpectedly.

Dealers will add a switch and circuit board to fix the problem. The recall begins on October 11.

The automaker says it is not aware of any accidents or injuries sustained due to the defect.

@CanBizJournal