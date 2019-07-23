Volvo Recall

CBJ — Swedish automaker Volvo is recalling about 500,000 vehicles worldwide due to a faulty engine component that may cause a vehicle to catch a fire in extreme circumstances.

The affected cars are 2L, four-cylinder diesel engines manufactured between 2014 and 2019 in the following models: S60, S80, S90, V40, V60, V70, V90, XC60 and XC90.

The engine inlet manifold is made of plastic and could melt due to temperature changes.

There have been no reports of injuries or accidents linked to the defect.

