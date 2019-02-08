Voyageur Minerals Begins Preliminary Feasibility –Clarification of Feb 5, 2018 press release

CBJ Newsmakers

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voyageur Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V:VM) (the “Company” or “Voyageur”). At the request of IIROC the Company wishes to clarify and retract certain disclosure in the news release disseminated by the Company on February 5, 2019. Specifically:

The news release makes several references to “ore.” The term “ore” is a restricted term only to be used when referencing mineral reserves. No mineral reserves have been delineated on the Company’s properties or are supported by a pre-feasibility or feasibility study. The disclosure states that the Company has made a decision to proceed to production without first establishing mineral reserves. Companion Policy 43-101CP, 4.2(6) – Production Decision, requires specific disclosure addressing the risks associated with proceeding to production without first establishing mineral reserves. This disclosure is not provided in the news release. The disclosure “lowest cost barium contrast product available for the current market place” and “two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite market place” is misleading as no preliminary economic assessment, preliminary feasibility study or feasibility study has been completed to support the economic viability and technical feasibility of the project. All disclosure referencing “sales of the product” to both domestic and foreign markets are misleading as no preliminary economic assessment, preliminary feasibility study or feasibility study has been completed to support the economic viability and technical feasibility of the project. The disclosure “develop its barite deposit at Frances Creek, BC, Canada, for near term cash flow” is misleading as no preliminary economic assessment, preliminary feasibility study or feasibility study has been completed to support the economic viability and technical feasibility of the project. Bradley C Willis P. Eng. (APEGA 179825), Vice President of Exploration for Voyageur Industrial Minerals Ltd. is disclosed as an author of the technical report supporting the mineral resource estimate of the “Frances Creek Barite Exploration Project.” NI 43-101, 5.3(1) – Independent Technical Report, requires that all authors of a technical report supporting first time disclosure of a mineral resource to be “independent of the issuer.” Mr. Willis, as an officer of the Company is not independent of the Company.

The Company wishes to apologize to anyone that might have been misled by the statements made in the news release of February 5, 2019. It was never the intention of the Company to mislead anyone.

