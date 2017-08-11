Vpon Releases 2017 H1 APAC Mobile Advertising Statistics & Trends Report, Revealing the Tracks of Domestic Tourist Behaviors in Japan

HONG KONG, CHINA–(Marketwired – Aug 11, 2017) – Vpon Big Data Group, Asia’s leading big data ad technology company, released 2017 H1 APAC Mobile Advertising Statistics and Trends report, revealing the mobile behavior analysis of domestic tourists in Japan. Through these mobile data, advertisers can target potential tourists for promotion. Moreover, the report also explores the mobile behavior of Greater China tourists in Thailand and South Korea, and shows an overview of the latest Asia Pacific mobile programmatic advertising market.

Japan’s tourism industry is booming. Although Greater China tourists contribute a big growth momentum, the Japanese domestic tourists are still the mainstay to support the industry. According to the statistics of the Japan Tourism Agency, the domestic tourism expenditure accounts for 80% of the total, and still rising. In view of this, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the mobile behavior of domestic tourists in Japan on the behavior pattern on planning their trips.

The aircraft is one of the major modes of transport in Japan, with Tokyo being the center of Japan’s traffic to a number of cities. The domestic routes cover about 40 cities, with an average of 250 flights per day. The report also explores the behavior of Japanese tourists using mobile phones to plan trips to domestic destinations. Domestic visitors travel to metropolitan cities such as Tokyo and Osaka, or famous tourist cities such as Sapporo and Okinawa. In addition, with Tokyo as the center, Japan’s domestic travel to the metropolitan cities is shorter, an average of 2.9 days and only about a month to prepare for the journey. On the contrary, Japan’s domestic travel to the tourist cities is about 3.5 days, spending nearly two months to prepare. Furthermore, most tourists tend to use mobile phones to search and plan their itineraries on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday afternoon.

Victor Wu, CEO at Vpon Big Data Group, said, “Data drives transactions so that big data is the weapon to enhance competitiveness for all industries. With that being said, big data allows brands to gain a comprehensive understanding on customer behavior through mobile and to predict the trend. To gain such customer insights into tourists from Japan and even entire APAC region, Vpon has long strived to build the biggest Asian tourist’s mobile behavior database in the market through the continuous accumulation, consolidation, and data analysis over the years. Moreover, given the fact that the nature of data is interconnected, Vpon helps brands intersect and analyze the tourists’ data through multiple dimensions in order to discover the underlying information and mobile behavior on a deeper level.”

He further explained that with the tourist database in hand, Vpon’s Cross-border Marketing solutions can greatly enhance the precision of audience targeting on tourists. More importantly, by intersecting the mobile behavior data from tourists’ 3-stage journey (before-, during-, after-trip), the advertisers could gain actionable insights to their marketing strategy.

The report also covers the latest mobile ad market trends across APAC. Mobile advertising inventory has been dominated by two countries — India and China and yet the biddable inventory from Southeast Asia countries, such as Vietnam and Thailand, surges significantly. Due to the abundant inventory, the effective cost per mille (eCPM) in India and China are relatively low compared with other countries in APAC.

Founded in 2008, Vpon Big Data Group is a leading big data ad technology company in Asia. With extensive media resource reaching over 21 billion biddable inventory across Asia Pacific and advanced big data analytic technology, Vpon offers solutions in the areas of cross-border marketing to drive transactions for O2O and e-Commerce business and increase brand awareness.

Vpon has been widely recognized by the industry and won Bronze for Greater China Specialist Agency of the Year 2016 and Top 3 Forbes China’s Top 100 Privately Held Small Businesses for 2015. Vpon services over 1500 renowned brands through its network of 4 offices in Shanghai, Tokyo, Taipei, and Hong Kong.