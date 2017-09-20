VR Closes Copper-Gold Property Acquisitions in Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VR Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:VRR) (FSE:5VR), the “Company“, or “VR”, is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed the recently announced binding agreements for acquisitions of two copper-gold properties named Junction and New Boston respectively and located in Nevada, USA, as described in previous news releases dated August 28 and August 29, 2017.

The current and ongoing drilling program at the Bonita property continues to be the principal focus of the Company’s copper-gold exploration in Nevada.

About VR Resources

VR Resources Ltd. (“VR”) is a new listing in the junior exploration space (TSX-V:VRR) (Frankfurt:5VR). The diverse experience and proven track record of its Board and Management in early-stage exploration and discovery is the foundation of VR. The Company is focused on exploring large copper-gold mineral systems located in the western United States. VR is the continuance of 4 years of active exploration in Nevada by a Vancouver-based private exploration company. VR is well financed for a two year exploration strategy already in-place, including first-pass drilling of its core asset, the Bonita Property. VR owns its exploration assets outright, and will evaluate new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

