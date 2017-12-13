VRIC & AME Roundup Bring Mining Week to Vancouver
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — January 21 kicks off an exciting week for the resource industry in Vancouver! The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will take place January 21-22 with hundreds of the leading resource development companies there to meet and discuss what they do best at the Vancouver Convention Centre West.
The event will feature 65+ groundbreaking speakers including Chief Global Strategist & Best Selling Author Jim Rickards, Peter Spina from GoldSeek.com | SilverSeek.com, Brent Cook from Exploration Insights, Frank Holmes, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of U.S. Global Investors, Inc, and Rick Rule from Sprott US Holdings. Full speaker details can be viewed here. All attendees will have access to pre-scheduled one-one-one meeting opportunities in the VIP on-site lounge.
AME Roundup will also be at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, January 22-25, and if you have ever been to an AME conference, you know the kind of in-depth programs and technical talks that will be taking place!
The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference is produced by Cambridge House International Inc., Canada’s undisputed leader in technology and mining investment conferences, and Katusa Research, an independent investment research firm founded by professional investor Marin Katusa.
To learn more about the Vancouver Resource Investment conference, or for complimentary registration, please visit CambridgeHouse.com or call 604-687-4151.
