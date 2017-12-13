VRIC & AME Roundup Bring Mining Week to Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — January 21 kicks off an exciting week for the resource industry in Vancouver! The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will take place January 21-22 with hundreds of the leading resource development companies there to meet and discuss what they do best at the Vancouver Convention Centre West.

The event will feature 65+ groundbreaking speakers including Chief Global Strategist & Best Selling Author Jim Rickards, Peter Spina from GoldSeek.com | SilverSeek.com , Brent Cook from Exploration Insights , Frank Holmes, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of U.S. Global Investors, Inc , and Rick Rule from Sprott US Holdings . Full speaker details can be viewed here . All attendees will have access to pre-scheduled one-one-one meeting opportunities in the VIP on-site lounge.

AME Roundup will also be at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, January 22-25, and if you have ever been to an AME conference, you know the kind of in-depth programs and technical talks that will be taking place!

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference is produced by Cambridge House International Inc. , Canada’s undisputed leader in technology and mining investment conferences, and Katusa Research , an independent investment research firm founded by professional investor Marin Katusa.

To learn more about the Vancouver Resource Investment conference, or for complimentary registration, please visit CambridgeHouse.com or call 604-687-4151.

