VVC Exploration Commences Phase III Drilling Program on the Samalayuca Copper Project, Chihuahua State, MX

TORONTO, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:VVC) is pleased to announce the commencement of the third phase of diamond drilling on its Samalayuca Project (“Samalayuca Project”) in northern Chihuahua State, Mexico. Jim Culver, VVC CEO commented: “We are pleased that the drilling equipment has arrived at Samalayuca this morning and is currently been mobilized to the first drill site. We hope to continue to build on the earlier drilling results.”

The Company has completed Phases I and II of a three stage drilling program and continues to be encouraged by the results. Data gathered during the earlier drilling phases greatly increased the Company’s understanding of the geology of the Samalayuca project and enhanced the planning for Phase III which is focused first on the Gloria Extension and then on the La Concha areas. Permits for the Phase III drilling have been granted. This phase will add to the drilling in the hole 22 and 23 of Phase II (see news release of February 8, 2018). The Company expects to drill approximately 3,000 meters in the next 180 days.

About VVC Exploration Corporation

VVC is a Canadian exploration and mining company focused on the exploration and development of copper and gold deposits in Northern Mexico, with our main emphasis the Samalayuca Copper Project in Chihuahua State. VVC has other projects in Mexico and Canada, including gold and silver prospects in Sonora (Cumeral) and Sinaloa (La Tuna) States, Mexico and a grassroots gold/VMS prospect in the Timmins area of northern Ontario. Visit our website at: http://vvcexpl.com for more information on the Company and the Samalayuca Project.

