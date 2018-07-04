VW Electric Car-Sharing Services

CBJ — Volkswagen of Germany has announced it will offer car-sharing services using electric vehicles in German cities next year as part of efforts to serve consumers who don’t want to purchase costly vehicles.

The company is moving ahead with the initiative as a way to move beyond its embarrassing emissions scandal of three years ago.

the mobility services division of VW is called Moia and was initiated in 2016. Moia focuses on ride hailing and car pooling and will be complemented by the new car-sharing service.

New CEO Herbert Diess, who took office in April, said it was vital for VW “to pick up speed and make an unmistakable mark” in areas including new mobility services which VW wants to contribute a significant share to future group business.