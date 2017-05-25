Vx Capital Partners Raises $107 Million for First Private Equity Fund

SAN FRANCISCO, CA–(Marketwired – May 25, 2017) – Vx Capital Partners (Vx), a privately held aviation company, is pleased to announce the successful close of its first private equity fund, Vx Freighter Investment Fund (VXF). Vx held a final close on February 2, 2017. The fund was oversubscribed, exceeding its fundraising target of $100 million.

“We are grateful for the strong demand from our investor base and appreciate their support in the successful launch of Vx Freighter Investment Fund,” said Vx’s founding partner, Robert Brown.

VXF is dedicated to the acquisition of mid-life narrow-body jets and their subsequent conversion from passenger to cargo configuration. While owned by VXF, the equipment will be placed on lease to cargo airlines globally. The fund currently owns ten aircraft in freighter configuration on lease, and another ten aircraft undergoing or awaiting cargo conversion.

BNP Paribas served as Vx’s exclusive placement agent for the fund raise and Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel.

About Vx Capital Partners

Founded by industry veterans in 2002, Vx’s approach to equipment leasing combines deep aviation experience with unique financial insight. Together with our partners, we have invested approximately $1 billion in more than 100 commercial aircraft. www.vxcapital.com