W. Brett Wilson Acquires Shares of Maxim Power Corp.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws, W. Brett Wilson announces that he, together with a trust to which Mr. Wilson is a trustee (together, the “Acquirors“), have acquired ownership and control of an aggregate of 2,278,464 common shares (“Maxim Shares“) of Maxim Power Corp.(“Maxim“), representing approximately 4.3% of the issued and outstanding Maxim Shares (based on 53,561,773 Maxim Shares issued and outstanding, after deducting 1,062,052 Maxim Shares Maxim has advised Mr. Wilson it has acquired pursuant its normal course issuer bid), at a price of $2.40 per Maxim Share for a total cash purchase price of $5,468,313.60. The Acquirors acquired the Maxim Shares from two third parties (the “Sellers“) on May 22, 2018 pursuant to purchase and sale agreements (the “PSAs“).

Before giving effect to the transaction, Mr. Wilson owned an aggregate of 11,446,022 Maxim Shares representing approximately 21.4% of the issued and outstanding Maxim Shares (based on the number of issued and outstanding Maxim Shares set forth above). After giving effect to the transaction, Mr. Wilson, together with the trust, own an aggregate of 13,724,486 Maxim Shares representing approximately 25.6% of the issued and outstanding Maxim Shares (based on the number of issued and outstanding Maxim Shares set forth above).

The acquisition of the Maxim Shares was completed pursuant to the private agreement exemption set forth in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids (“NI 62-104“) in accordance with the PSAs between the Acquirors and the applicable Sellers. The value of the consideration paid for the Maxim Shares was not greater than 115% of the “market price” of the Maxim Shares as of May 22, 2018 (as determined in accordance with section 1.11 of NI 62-104).

The acquisition of the Maxim Shares was made in furtherance of the Acquirors’ investment objectives. Mr. Wilson and/or the trust may, from time to time, as market opportunities exist or develop, increase or decrease their ownership in Maxim Shares as permitted by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED IN CONJUNCTION WITH THIS PRESS RELEASE, PLEASE CONTACT:

W. Brett Wilson

Seventh Floor, 933 – 17th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2T 5R6

Telephone: (403) 705-7707