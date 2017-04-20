Walgreens, ECRM to Host Supplier Diversity Summit

SOLON, OH–(Marketwired – April 20, 2017) – Walgreens Boots Alliance has teamed up with ECRM to host a Supplier Diversity Summit Wednesday, July 19 in Chicago, during which the retailer’s category managers will meet with diverse-owned suppliers featuring products aimed at the following categories: health and wellness; beauty and personal care; competitive convenience; and wellness OTC/advanced care.

The summit is part of Walgreens’ ongoing commitment to promote and partner with diverse and small business suppliers, and to help such enterprises grow. “Since the formalization of our program in 2007, we have worked with many diverse-owned businesses in the community,” said Rona Fourte, Director of Supplier Diversity for Walgreens. “The ECRM Diversity Summit builds on this commitment and we look forward to meeting suppliers with new innovative offerings to enhance the selection of items that our customers value as we champion everyone’s right to be happy and healthy.”

During this full-day program, nine Walgreens category managers will each have private, pre-scheduled meetings with up to 17 selected suppliers, who will also attend a special keynote presentation during lunch. Several CPG service providers will also be on hand to provide their expertise to attendees. Prior to the summit, ECRM will host two webcast presentations in which Walgreens representatives will discuss the company’s diversity program and outline the category managers’ expectations to help these suppliers to better prepare for their in-person meetings.

“ECRM is excited to be partnering with Walgreen’s Boots Alliance to create a program that enables it to find and source supplier diversity from within the consumer packaged goods industry,” said Wayne Bennett, SVP of Retail for ECRM. “Aligning the goals of the merchant teams, ECRM has developed a comprehensive approach to efficiently onboard these suppliers with educational resources, training modules and access to industry service providers to win on the shelf. The Walgreens Supplier Diversity Summit will be an outstanding day of learning, access and network-building.”

Supplier Diversity classifications include: African American, American Indian, Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Disabled, Hispanic/Latino, LGBT, Veteran, and Women. Diverse-owned suppliers interested in being considered for participation can contact Shelly Wright, ECRM Sr. Retail Solutions Account Manager at (440) 498-0500, ext. 1175 or [email protected]

Please note that suppliers are required to complete an online application for Walgreens’ consideration. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 28.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance:

Walgreens Boots Alliance is the largest retail pharmacy, health and daily living destination across the USA and Europe. Walgreens Boots Alliance and the companies in which it has equity method investments together have a presence in more than 25* countries and employ more than 400,000* people. The company is a global leader in pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing retail and, together with the companies in which it has equity method investments, has over 13,200* stores in 11* countries as well as one of the largest global pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution networks, with over 390* distribution centers delivering to more than 230,000** pharmacies, doctors, health centers and hospitals each year in more than 20* countries. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance is one of the world’s largest purchasers of prescription drugs and many other health and wellbeing products.

About ECRM:

ECRM (Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing) is a globally recognized business process improvement company helping national and regional mass market retailers save time, money and increase efficiency to help achieve business objectives of growing sales, obtaining category growth and improving margin.