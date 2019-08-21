Walmart Sues Tesla

CBJ — U.S. retail giant Walmart is suing technology company Tesla for “gross negligence” saying that the electric car company’s energy division installed solar panels that went up in flames on its store rooftops. It’s unknown how much money Walmart is seeking in damages.

Fires broke out at seven store rooftops between 2012 and 2018, causing millions of dollars in damage. One location in Ohio had to be closed for eight days according to Walmart’s official complaint.

Independent inspections found that some of Tesla’s solar panels were broken and that wires were hanging out, causing a fire hazard.

Tesla has not yet responded to the allegations.

Walmart demanded that Tesla disconnect all the solar panel systems it had installed. However, another fire still occurred at a California store, even though the panels had been disconnected for several months.

