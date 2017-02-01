Watch the Big Game at Barona Resort & Casino on February 5th With Party People Games, 5X Points and $27,000 in Cash Prizes

SAN DIEGO, CA–(Marketwired – Jan 31, 2017) – Barona Resort & Casino is hosting the best Sunday Funday yet on February 5 for the Big Game! From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Club Barona members will receive 5X points on slots and keno machines, as well as 3X points on all video poker games.

“Every year we look forward to watching the Big Game on the big screens at Barona and this year you can even watch the game right on your slot machine,” said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. “The Barona Party people are ready for a football-filled Sunday and our players should be ready for $27,000 in cash prize giveaways!”

Football-themed Party People games will be played throughout the day, including Football Toss, Locker Room Punch Board, Football Flip and Win, and Show Your Spirit. If a Club Barona member selects a “2X” prize, the player can make a second selection and that prize amount will be doubled. During the Big Game broadcast, stadium-style food will be given away on the casino floor, including hot dogs, ice cream and churros.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and “Loosest Slots” for six consecutive years in the San Diego’s Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,000 slot and video poker machines and over 90 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, the AmBience Day Spa, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, which was rated the 4th Best Resort Course in California by Golfweek Magazine. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.