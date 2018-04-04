Water Technologies International, Inc. Announces Patent Allowance for Mexico adding to the Company’s Atmospheric Water Generation Intellectual Property Portfolio

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL–(Marketwired – April 04, 2018) – Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTC PINK: WTII) (News) the leader in the technology in atmospheric water generator’s production and design announced today that it has been issued a Patent(s) for its Atmospheric Water Generators for the country of Mexico. The patents for commercial water generation registration numbers are MX/2017/029794, MX/2017/064950.

Water Technologies Patent law firm is Veritay Group, VG., website www.veritaygroup.com. The Company’s Law firm maintains the issued patents in several countries. The Company now has three patents issued in the U.S.A., and in country patents in China, South Africa, Korea and Mexico. The Company continues to form alliances for marketing, sales, distribution and financing partners in all the major market countries for the Company’s product line. Furthermore, the patents allow for the global licensing and distribution of the Company’s product lines through approved distribution channels worldwide.

Water Technologies, Inc.’s CEO, William Scott Tudor, said, “I see the entire country of Mexico as a huge commercial application opportunity for the company’s Water Generation Technologies. We have continued interest from our partners in Mexico for our products. The Global economy has been gaining strength, and we expect our sales and licensing agreements to gain traction. This Patent solidifies our ability to license, market, distribute our product line abroad. I’m extremely optimistic about our future here at home and internationally!”

For a direct link to a copy of the Patent Certificate visit our website at the “Our Business” tab under “Intellectual Properties” at: http://www.gr8water.net/our-business/intellectual-properties.

For a direct link to a copy of the company’s product information “Slick Sheets” visit our website at: www.gr8water.net/products/product-slick-sheets.

About the Company

Water Technologies International, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, GR8 Water, Inc. (Great Water) and Aqua Pure International, Inc. (Specializing in Filtration Systems) are engaged in the manufacture and distribution of technologically advanced Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG). These unique devices utilize a patent pending air purification input system to produce clean, great-tasting, safe water from the humidity in the air. GR8 Water makes freestanding water factory units for the home or office and large, industrial-sized water units using a modular design that can produce up to thousands of gallons of water each day from ambient air. GR8 Water strives to make safe drinking water available to everyone on the planet, making the world a better place in which to live while nurturing the environment. The Company has patents issued by the USPTO and has filed for additional patents with the USTPO. It has also filed globally through the Patent Cooperation Treaty. Its “Water village” trademark has been issued by the USPTO.

A video showing the proof of concept prototype is available at the company’s website, www.gr8water.net.

