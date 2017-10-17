Waterloo Region 2017-2018 Consumer Choice Award Winners

WATERLOO, ON–(Marketwired – October 16, 2017) – Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2017 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Waterloo Area. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year’s winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Waterloo.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below:

BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

STRAIGHT STREET EVENT SERVICES

Audio Visual Services

C1-115 Saltsman Drive

Cambridge, ON, N3H 4R7

www.straightst.com

(519) 893-3668 ext 6038

THE VALKO TEAM

Mortgages

623- 1187 Fischer – Hallman Rd.

Kitchener, ON, N2E 4H9

www.tracyvalko.ca

(519) 745-8019

1-844-745-8019

WILSON, BLANCHARD MANAGEMENT Inc.

Property Management

149 Ainslie Street North, Suite 200

Cambridge, ON, N1R 3P4

www.wilsonblanchard.com

(519) 620-8778

1-877-384-7035

CONSTRUCTION

AM ROOFING SOLUTIONS

Roofing

54 MONARCH RD

Guelph, ON, N1K 1S3

www.amroofing.ca

(519) 826-6969

1-877-281-6900

BAVARIAN WINDOW WORKS

Windows & Doors

2236 Shirley Dr.

Kitchener, ON, N2B 3Y1

www.bavarianwindows.com

(519) 578-3938

DUNN HEATING CLIMATE CARE

Air Conditioning & Heating – Contractor

75 Rankin St.

Waterloo, ON, N2V 1W2

www.dunnheating.com

(519) 746-6000

TIGER PLUMBING

Plumbing Contractor

478 Anndale Road

Waterloo, ON, N2K 2S3

www.tigerplumbing.ca

(519) 585-1840

HEALTH & WELLNESS

AUBURN AND MOUNTAIN HEARING CENTRES

Hearing Services

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

www.auburnmountainhearing.com

(519) 886 2416

MOVE WITH GRACE DANCE STUDIO

School – Dance

400 Collier MacMillan Dr, Unit D

Cambridge, ON, N1R 7H7

www.movewithgrace.ca

(519) 650-5633

1-866-272-6022

HOME

BUDGET BLINDS OF CAMBRIDGE, KITCHENER & WATERLOO

Window Treatments

WITH MULTIPLE LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER

www.budgetblinds.com

(519) 746.3498

888.98.BUDGET

KW COUNTERTOP/POSTFORM LTD.

Countertops

149 Manitou Drive

Kitchener, ON, N2C 1L4

www.kwcountertop.com

www.postformltd.com

(519) 894-1991

LIFESTYLE

MNP LTD

Licensed Insolvency Trustees (Bankruptcy Trustees)

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

www.mnpdebt.ca

519-741-1999

310-DEBT (3328)

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.

Consumer Choice Award lives in Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton & Niagara Region, London, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Mauricie Region, Regina, Saskatoon, St. John’s, Toronto, Vancouver, Waterloo Region and Winnipeg.