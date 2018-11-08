Wayland Group Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option for Additional Gross Proceeds of $7.5 Million

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wayland Group (CSE:WAYL) (FRANKFURT: 75M) (OTCQB:MRRCF) (“Wayland” or the “Company”) announced today that, further to its press release dated October 31, 2018 and in connection with its previously announced bought deal financing, it has issued an additional 4,552,500 Units (the “Units”) at a price of $1.65 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for total gross proceeds of $7,511,625, pursuant to the exercise in full of the Underwriters’ over-allotment option. The aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering, including the over-allotment option, total $57,589,125 (the “Offering”).

The Offering was completed by a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and including Haywood Securities Inc., AltaCorp Capital Inc., and GMP Securities L.P. (collectively, the “Underwriters”).

About Wayland Group

Wayland is a vertically integrated cultivator and processor of cannabis. The Company was founded in 2013 and is based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada and Munich, Germany, with production facilities in Langton, Ontario where it operates a cannabis cultivation, extraction, formulation, and distribution business under federal licenses from the Government of Canada. The Company also has production operations in Dresden, Saxony, Germany and Regensdorf, Switzerland. Wayland is currently undertaking an expansion of its cultivation and support facilities in Canada and will continue to pursue new opportunities globally.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

