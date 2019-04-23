Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Wayland Group Signs Definitive Agreement with ICC International Cannabis Corp. to Sell 49.9% of International Business Wayland Group Signs Definitive Agreement with ICC International Cannabis Corp. to Sell 49.9% of International Business CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedTransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR ShareholdingsLeddarTech Appoints Richard LaRue, a Seasoned Corporate International Lawyer, to its Executive TeamWayland Group Signs Definitive Agreement with ICC International Cannabis Corp. to Sell 49.9% of International Business