Ways to Increase Visibility on LinkedIn

By Melonie Dodaro

If you are finding too few of the right people are looking at your profile or posts, it is time to increase your visibility on LinkedIn.

Although your best results for generating new leads and prospects will come from active prospecting (social selling), you do want to ensure your profile is optimized. An optimized profile makes it easy for those looking for your product or service to find you.

Implement these LinkedIn tips to increase your chances of being found by the right people more often.

To make sure your ideal clients find out about you, you need two things to happen: your prospects need to be able to find you in the search results; and when they find you, they need to be moved to learn more about you and ways you can help them. That’s when a well-designed LinkedIn introduction card becomes very important.

Introduction Card

If you want to be found more often by the right people and stand out in the search results, you need to have a professional and client-focused LinkedIn introduction card.

LinkedIn explains the introduction card the following way: “The top part of your profile is called your introduction card, and it’s the first thing that people see when they view your profile. Use this section to display information that best describes your current personal and professional status. Introduce yourself, and showcase things you want people to know at a glance.”

The introduction card of your LinkedIn profile includes a number of key sections affecting your ability to be found on LinkedIn, both directly (through LinkedIn’s search algorithm) and indirectly (increasing your visual appeal and credibility).

To increase your chances of being found on LinkedIn, you have to ensure that: your profile is set up so LinkedIn’s search algorithm can find you for your main keywords. Secondly, when you show up in the search results, prospects looking for someone like you can quickly see that you are worth contacting.

The three most important sections of your introduction card that can help you achieve these two goals are your LinkedIn headline, profile image and cover image.

Status Updates

A well-written introduction card can help you be found in the search results. But don’t rely on the Advanced Search alone to be found on LinkedIn.

Another excellent way to increase your visibility on LinkedIn, specifically among your ideal prospects, is to consistently post status updates and LinkedIn Publisher articles.

If your prospects find your status updates valuable to them, they may want to check out your profile. That’s another reason why you’d want your profile to be fully optimized and client-focused.

Posting regular status updates will help you get noticed by your network. When someone from your 1st-degree connections needs someone who does what you do, they will be more likely to think of you.

The posts your 1st-degree connections engage with will become visible in the newsfeeds of their connections (your 2nd-degree connections) and so forth.

Your 2nd-degree connections will see in their newsfeeds not only your content but also others’ positive interactions with you, which increase the social proof of your authority on the topic.

You can also include two or three relevant hashtags (e.g., #LinkedIn or #SocialSelling) when you post to help people beyond your 1st-degree network find your updates when they search that topic. Be sure to use popular hashtags – people are not likely to use obscure hashtags to search for common topics.

You can also increase your visibility by posting on LinkedIn Publisher. The articles you post on LinkedIn can help you get found by a larger group of people as well as increase your credibility and authority on your topic.

Just before publishing your article on LinkedIn Publisher, you have the option of sharing it via a status update. You can add several hashtags to this update, expanding the visibility of your article.

To find existing topical hashtags, add the pound symbol (#) followed by a general term related to your content.

For example, if your content includes content marketing tips, you might start your hashtag search with #content. As you type in the term, LinkedIn will provide you with a number of related matches.

Choose the hashtag best matching your content.

Engagement

Engagement – whether that’s you engaging with other LinkedIn members or them engaging with you – will ultimately increase your visibility on LinkedIn.

When you engage with the updates and article of others, or with people who have engaged with yours, you will be seen by more people, thus automatically increasing your visibility on LinkedIn.

Your online interactions with others not only help your prospects find you but also act as a form of social proof, increasing the likelihood that a prospect will click on your profile to learn more about you.

The trick to having consistent engagement is to find enough reasons to engage with enough people. For that, you need to expand your network.

The larger your network, the more opportunities you’ll have to engage with your potential prospects. Size, however, is not everything here. The quality of your network matters too.

Quality Contacts

Despite your best efforts to be found on LinkedIn, you will experience dismal results if you omit this key factor.

If you want to be found on LinkedIn, it is essential you build a quality network. A quality network is a network filled with people representing your target audience.

People can find you only if you are in their 1st-, 2nd- or 3rd-degree networks or if you share a group with them. Additionally, having a large quality network shows people you didn’t just throw up a profile yesterday. A profile with fewer than 500+ connections may raise some red flags and questions such as: is this a real person or a fake or spam account? why does this person have so few connections?

Further, a vast network implies credibility: people think such a person must be credible to be connected to so many people. That being said, having a high-quality network is far more critical than having a large network. I’m not a fan of the LION (LinkedIn Open Networker) approach that focuses on quantity over quality.

While you want to build an extensive network, focus on connecting with the right people: prospects, current and past clients, colleagues, thought leaders and industry peers.

Melonie Dodaro is founder of Top Dog Social Media that helps brands and businesses, use social media marketing and social selling to boost visibility, attract new customers and increase revenue. Dodaro is also the author of ‘The LinkedIn Code’ and the recently-released ‘LinkedIn Unlocked’. To learn more visit www.TopDogSocialMedia.com