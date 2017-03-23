WE Family Offices Endorses Program Giving Investors Access to Advisors Committed to Fiduciary Standard Of Service

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – March 23, 2017) – Amid regulatory uncertainty WE Family Offices announces its support of the Best Practices Affirmation Program, recently launched by the Institute for the Fiduciary Standard. Through this program, investors can search for advisors who are committed to putting clients first and to adhering to the fiduciary standard of service.

Identifying fiduciary advisors has become increasingly important. The Department of Labor’s Fiduciary Rule would provide much-needed protection for investors. However, with the change in administration, the law is facing an uncertain future.

“This program is about helping investors identify a group of advisors who have essentially said, ‘we think client interests should come first, regardless of the regulatory back-and-forth and Washington’s reluctance to protect investors,'” said Michael Zeuner, founding member of The Institute for the Fiduciary Standard and managing partner of WE Family Offices. “Not only adhering to but clearly communicating these best practices is an important step an advisor can take to differentiate themselves and build trust with their clients, regardless of the outcome of the Fiduciary Rule.”

By seeking advisors who participate in the Best Practices Affirmation Program, investors can locate advisors who have committed to providing advice free from hidden fees or conflicted interests. By participating in the Program, advisors are actively demonstrating a commitment to acting in their clients’ best interests, regardless of the status of the Fiduciary Rule, or any other regulatory action or inaction.

The Best Practices Affirmation Program is based on the Institute’s “Best Practices” and defines tasks that are not required by other advisor groups to ensure truly client-focused service. Advisors who participate in the Best Practices Affirmation Program commit to adhere to these best practices on their website and in their disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (known as the Form ADV).

About WE Family Offices

With offices in New York and Miami, WE Family Offices is an award-winning independent, family-focused wealth management firm, serving ultra-high net worth clients. The firm addresses the real-life challenges that deeply impact wealth so that clients are able to make the critical decisions necessary to manage, preserve and grow their wealth. WE is an independent advisory firm and has no interest in selling products, meaning there are no hidden sales agendas or conflicts of interest. As a result, the firm’s advisors are free to offer their clients independent advice and serve as their advocate for the long-term, focused only on their best interests. WE Family Offices was most recently named Multi-Family Office Team of the Year by Family Wealth Report and was listed among the Barron’s Top 1200 Advisors in 2017. The firm was also named among the Financial Times’ Top 300 Independent Advisors in the United States in 2016. As of June 30, 2016, WE now advises on approximately $5.0 billion and reports on an additional $1.8 billion for a total assets under advisement or reporting of $6.8 billion. WE currently works with 70 families in the U.S. and abroad. Learn more at www.wefamilyoffices.com.

