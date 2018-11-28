Weather Telematics to Showcase in Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association’s Next Generation Demo Zone Vehicles

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO and OTTAWA, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Internet of Things Inc. (TSX- V: ITT) (OTC: INOTF) (FRANKFURT: 71T) (“IoT Inc.” or the “Company”) a strategic investor and operator of emerging technology companies with innovative IoT, AI and Blockchain solutions, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Weather Telematics Inc. (“WTX Inc.” or “Weather Telematics”) has entered into an agreement with the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (“APMA”) to showcase its innovative road safety data and predictive weather analytics technology in the APMA’s Demo Zone demonstration vehicles.

The Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network (AVIN)/APMA Demo Zone project located in Stratford, Ontario, is designed as a showcase for leading Ontario-based companies in connected and autonomous vehicles, including QNX (subsidiary of BlackBerry), Weather Telematics and others. WTX Inc. will be installing its AI/Machine-Learning-based road risk platform in the Demo Zone vehicles to assist drivers with identifying current and predicted road conditions (dry, wet, snowy and icy) and road weather hazards surrounding the vehicle (hydroplaning, low visibility, wind, hail and lightning strikes).

The new APMA Demo Zone “rolling” vehicle demonstration will have the Weather Telematics data and platform integrated with the QNX platform to provide the driver and vehicle with essential safety information to mitigate the risk of weather-related road hazards. The vehicles are scheduled for deployment over the next month.

“We are honored to be selected as one of the premier Canadian automotive technologies to be showcased in the new APMA Demo Zone rolling demo vehicle,” said Bob Moran, CEO of Weather Telematics. “Our success in developing advanced AI-based systems for vehicle safety and navigation is a direct result of our longstanding relationship and successful collaboration with the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association. We look forward to further collaboration with the APMA in bringing autonomous vehicles to Canadians, while managing the risks of extreme seasonal road conditions.”

About APMA

APMA is Canada’s national association representing OEM producers of parts, equipment, tools, supplies and services for the worldwide automotive industry. The Association was founded in 1952 and its members account for ninety percent, directly or indirectly of independent parts production in Canada. In 2017, automotive parts shipments were over $35 billion and the industry employment level was over 96,000 people. APMA’s fundamental objective is to promote the O.E. automotive supply manufacturing industry both domestically and internationally. The Association provides important representation to both Federal and Provincial Governments, supports regional government initiatives and creates and executes global marketing initiatives in order to develop trade and business opportunities for the membership. To learn more, visit: www.apma.ca www.apmatec.ca www.avinhub.ca

About Weather Telematics Inc.

Founded in 2010, Weather Telematics Inc. is a Canadian-based, IoT data science company offering road safety data products for industrial, government and consumer markets. Weather Telematics uses a proprietary vehicle-mounted mobile IoT sensor network and AI machine learning system to generate real-time and predictive road weather conditions, road hazard risk alert notifications and dynamic routing applications. The Weather Telematics platform mitigates weather risk, reduces traffic congestion and makes connected and autonomous navigation safer in all types of road conditions.

To learn more, visit: www.weathertelematics.com

Follow Weather Telematics on: Twitter: https://twitter.com/weathertx

About Internet of Things Inc.

Internet of Things Inc. is a strategic investor and operator of emerging technology companies with innovative technology solutions. The Company creates value through its portfolio companies’ expertise in IoT, AI and Blockchain solutions, by turning data into actionable intelligence to drive more efficiency into organizations.

The Company owns Weather Telematics Inc. and has a joint venture partnership, New Hope IoT Intl Inc., with New Hope Data Technology Co. Ltd.



Follow Internet of Things Inc. on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InternetofThingsInc/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/iotintl

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/internet-of-things-inc-

For further information, contact:

Internet of Things Inc.

Kim Nguyen, Director of Corporate Communications

Tel: (416) 792-9088

Email: knguyen@iotintl.com

To learn more, visit: www.iotintl.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to factors referenced in the Company’s other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com . Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE