WeatherBrain Solution Fuels Technological Innovation in Canada

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WeatherBrain, Campbell Scientific (Canada) Corp.’s (“CSC”) newest environmental decision support software solution, has received funding support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP). The NRC IRAP provides support to Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to transform their ideas into commercial success, making the funding support selection process a competitive one amongst SMEs. Following a comprehensive assessment by an NRC Industrial Technology Advisor, WeatherBrain was selected based on its ability to achieve expected performance targets, market viability and level of technological innovation.

“As a company with decades of environmental sensing experience and proud Canadian roots, we’re incredibly excited to be a part of a program focusing on the technological innovation in our home country,” said WeatherBrain General Manager, Jules Paquette. “WeatherBrain was always about making weather data simple and accessible for real life applications. This NRC IRAP support positions us to best meet the needs of our clients across Canada and abroad, while simultaneously validating the years of research and development we’ve invested to provide unmatched environmental intelligence.”

WeatherBrain has quickly gained traction in the road weather field by providing networks of measurements covering varying micro-climates across geographical areas. WeatherBrain gathers data from networks of CSC monitoring systems, completes all data analysis for the end user, and via its unique indicators, visually shows the user what to expect, and more importantly, when to expect it, so they can make confident, reliable decisions.

WeatherBrain is an environmental intelligence solution that directly addresses the challenges road weather maintenance operators face during Canadian winters. Users can leverage this environmental decision support software to effectively put themselves ahead of impending weather events, saving them time, money and resources.

About Campbell Scientific (Canada) Corp.: Campbell Scientific Canada has been a provider of accurate environmental intelligence for nearly 40 years. The Edmonton-based company is an industry leader in system design, data analytics, service, support, integration, calibration, and training. And with it’s newest product, WeatherBrain, Campbell Scientific Canada is furthering its mission to always provide the best measurement possible, by offering environmental decision support to its customers. The WeatherBrain solution was made publicly available for sale on October 10th, 2017.

Michael Fulton

Campbell Scientific (Canada) Corp.

780-733-9784

michael.fulton@campbellsci.ca