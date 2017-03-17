[WEBINAR]: Medicaid’s Role in Prevention, Population Health, and Building a Culture of Health at the State Level

WASHINGTON, DC–(Marketwired – March 17, 2017) –

When: Monday, March 20, 2017, 3:30pm – 4:45pm ET

What: A webinar on the ways in which state Medicaid policy currently supports and can more activity foster a Culture of Health. Policy experts will discuss Medicaid’s direct role as a funder of health care and its broader role in helping support services and programs aimed at promoting prevention and population health.

This webinar will preview new research by Nemours on exploring the use of existing Medicaid authority to support state-level approaches that link clinic to community prevention to address chronic disease. The toolkit they developed includes a state roadmap, white paper, and case studies. Panelists will also discuss a recent study panel report from the National Academy of Social Insurance, Strengthening Medicaid as a Critical Lever in Building a Culture of Health.

Where: Online

Co-sponsored by the National Academy of Social Insurance, Nemours, and the National Academy for State Health Policy.

Speakers:

Trish Riley , Executive Director, National Academy for State Health Policy

, Executive Director, National Academy for State Health Policy Debbie I Chang , Senior Vice President of Policy and Prevention and Corporate Officer, Nemours Children’s Health System

, Senior Vice President of Policy and Prevention and Corporate Officer, Nemours Children’s Health System Shannon M. McMahon , Deputy Secretary, Health Care Financing, Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

, Deputy Secretary, Health Care Financing, Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Alexandra L. Bradley (moderator), Health Policy Analyst, National Academy of Social Insurance

