WeedMD Exports Cannabis Genetics to Israel’s Pharmocann

Expanding its Genetics Business Abroad and Adding Israel to Growing List of Countries Cultivating WeedMD’s Industry-Leading Genetics

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce it has exported its cannabis genetics to Israel’s Pharmocann, a privately-held pharma-agricultural medical cannabis producer working under the authorization of Israel’s Ministry of Health and widely recognized as a pioneer in the worldwide medical cannabis industry.

“We are delighted that Pharmocann, one of the world leaders and advocates in the medical cannabis community, has selected WeedMD’s genetics to strengthen its robust genetics library. Israel has been researching and advancing medical cannabis for well over 50 years, and Pharmocann has been providing high-quality products to medical patients for over a decade,” said Keith Merker, CEO of WeedMD. “Widely lauded for its breakthrough developments in cannabis treatments, we welcome the Pharmocann team to WeedMD’s expanding list of international genetics customers.”

“Pharmocann is at the forefront of cannabis production and development, and together with WeedMD, we share a common goal of producing premium brands for our patients,” said Gil Hovesh, CEO of Pharmocann. “Building our genetic library with quality strains from WeedMD will help us advance our product offerings and give our patients greater access to clinically-validated and cost-effective medicine.”

About WeedMD Inc.

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD Rx Inc., a federally-licensed producer and distributor of cannabis and cannabis oil for both the medical and adult-use markets under the Cannabis Act. The Company operates two facilities: a 26,000 sq. ft. indoor facility in Aylmer, Ontario and a state-of-the-art greenhouse facility located in Strathroy, Ontario. The Greenhouse currently has 44,000 square feet of licensed space in production and is expected to have a total footprint of more than 500,000 square feet online by year-end 2018. WeedMD has a multi-channeled distribution strategy that includes supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and provincial distribution agencies, as well as through strategic relationships across the seniors’ market in Canada.



