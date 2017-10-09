WeedTV.com, a Division of Players Network, Inc., Provides Update on Successful Launch and 4-Day Broadcast from WeedHouse

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – Oct 9, 2017) – Player’s Network, Inc. (OTCQB: PNTV), a diversified holding company operating in media and marijuana, announced today that WeedTV.com successfully launched, with an original, live-streamed production from September 22 through September 25 at a stunning private estate/resort in Las Vegas, which became “Weed House.”

Weed House was an incredible location which offered many different locations which acted as sets. The property had a lazy river, bridges, waterfalls, and a sand beach pool surrounding a modern mansion, which served as an amazing backdrops for production. We had crews shooting multiple shows throughout the property maximizing the ability to shoot simultaneous productions. The production resulted in the development and creation of 7 original series and new pilots consisting of over 340 individual episodes.

WeedTV.com’s main hosts and personalities during the launch were cannabis social media influencers Master Bong and Angela Mazzanti. They took our viewers through, the four-day live broadcast and production, packed with other cannabis industry experts, celebrities, cannabis chefs, models and other top social media influencers.

Celebrity attendees flocked to the production throughout the weekend, including recording artist Wu Tang Clan, Hollywood Undead, Playboy Playmate, Pin-up celebrity and Las Vegas headliner Claire Sinclair, the 420 Comic and Playboy Playmate Kylie Johnson, YouTube star Tana Mongeau, UFC lightweight champ Zach Juusola, singer songwriter Jesabella Marie, tattoo artist singer songwriter Kimmy Tan, renowned fashion photographer Keith Selle, amazing glass blower Zach Davis owner of DunHyden, celebrity photographer Judd Weiss, Model Morgan Nicole and many more. The programming produced at the first annual Las Vegas “Weed House” production included the casting of WeedTV’s”SmokesModels” through its competition and series premiere. In addition, Weed House was the host of a special cannabis wedding broadcasted live on WeedTV for PNTV’s Shareholders Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Rosselli.

Over 600 ladies competed for Miss WeedTV 2018, which included the 140 invited to the semi-finals that took place throughout the event. Ali Morris, a Las Vegas local, was crowned with the coveted title and will be representing WeedTV.com as the “queen of weed.”

Other original series included “Blunt Talk,” a candid discussion among cannabis experts and enthusiasts talking about real industry issues — uncensored; “Pot and Pan,” included 12 top cannabis cooking chefs. “Top Budmaster;” a competition/gameshow testing the contestants knowledge experts on cannabis products; “Pillow Toke,” hosted by Pin-up celebrity Claire Sinclair, with talk about relationships and cannabis with other WeedTV SmokesModels in a slumber party environment; “This One Time;” storybook tales of individuals’ weed experiences; and the first annual “Weed Bowl,” a people’s’ choice competition finding the best marijuana strains in Nevada.

The launch of WeedTV will act as the main strategic marketing platform for PNTV’s subsidiary, Green Leaf Farms, providing the company a competitive edge over all other cultivators and cannabis production companies in Nevada. Green Leaf products will be advertised and branded through various Weed TV television content offerings.

“In the 35 years of the creation of specialty, lifestyle TV channels, I have never seen a more ambitious, production-centric launch, resulting in the depth and breadth of quality content,” commented Andy Orgel, WeedTV Launch Consultant and Advisor. “WeedTV.com has just launched the network destined to be the leading go-to source for information and entertainment for people interested in the marijuana lifestyle.”

WeedTV is currently working around the clock to edit all the content and is continuing to add new sponsors and create new sponsorship opportunities.

In addition, Weed House featured 5 world class photographers including Keith Selle and Judd Weiss. There were over 10,000 images taken which will be the basis of their photo sharing for social media. WeedTV is releasing select images on their Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts. Please follow all three as there will be different content on each account.

