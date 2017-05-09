Welcome to the biggest latin party in town! La joie de vivre, la joie de la salsa

MONTREAL, May 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Get ready for the biggest latin dance festival featuring Shakira-like hip swivels, Prince Royce style romantic dips and “faster than light” spins performed by our top talent from around the globe!

From May 18th to 22nd, The Canadian Salsa Dance Corporation invites all to join the best event of Latin dance, music and culture in Montreal.

2017 Montreal Salsa Convention – The 13th Edition

Taking place in the heart of downtown Montreal, and expecting over 8,000 attendees, this cultural adventure packs 5 days and nights of vibrant activities to please all!

Free activities during day time opened for all;

Dance workshops by renown dance masters from diverse cultural roots;

Latin music by the best DJ's in the industry for that intangible yet so enjoyable atmosphere of social dancing;

Breathtaking performances by astonishing and inspiring dancers from Colombia, Brazil, USA and more;

Easy-access venues including Complexe Desjardins and the Hyatt Regency Montreal;

And finally, the EXTREME SALSA COMPETITION where we crown this year's top amateur and professional dancers.

For many, Latin dancing has become a life style. Social dancers come from different professional and cultural backgrounds and they dance for pure passion. Each year the Montreal Salsa Convention provides a space for people to gather and share their love for this culture. In turn, different ethnic communities in Quebec and beyond form a beautiful symphony of cultural mosaic. Beyond culture, language or religion, The Montreal Salsa Convention has succeeded over the past 13 years in uniting all tribes to dance as one.

The convention is open for beginners, professionals, or simply the curious. Whether you are 10 or 90 years old, Latin or not… put on your dance shoes and come celebrate the arrival of spring to the hot and spicy rhythms of Latin music.

Come and be part of this ultimate experience …

La joie de la Salsa in Montreal!!!

Please follow this link www.montrealsalsaconvention.com to familiarize yourself with our event.

We remain at your service for any further information.

CONTACT: Contact: Sonia Kyriacou, artistic director 514-871-8852 [email protected]