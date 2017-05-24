Western Areas Announces Equity Accounting Change to Increase FY17 Earnings

PERTH, AUSTRALIA–(Marketwired – May 23, 2017) -

Western Areas Limited (“Western Areas” or the “Company”) (ASX:WSA) announces that a A$13.3m increase in post-tax FY17 earnings is expected as a result of discontinuing to equity account the Company’s investment in Bluejay Mining Plc (Bluejay) (formerly FinnAust Mining Plc) during the current half.

Western Areas has ceased to equity account its investment in Bluejay with the Company’s ownership and voting interest reducing below 20% following finalisation of all merger conditions and accumulated dilution since the merger between FinnAust Mining Plc and Bluejay was announced in 2016. Western Areas now holds 19% of Bluejay.

The expected A$13.3m non-cash gain is based on a revaluation of the investment to market value using the quoted trading price of Bluejay shares on the London AIM at the time of ceasing to equity account. It remains subject to finalisation of the independent audit of the Company’s full year financial statements.

Any future revaluation of the investment to market value for financial reporting purposes will not impact the earnings of Western Areas. Such movements, in accordance with accounting standards, will be recognised on balance sheet through equity reserves and not through the profit and loss of the Company.

Western Areas’ 19% shareholding in Bluejay is currently valued at £19.4m (A$33.8m) based on Bluejay’s closing share price as at 23 May 2017.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

