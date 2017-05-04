Western Forest Products Announces Election of Directors
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – May 4, 2017) - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX:WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) announced today its voting results in respect of the election of all director nominees at its Annual and Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) held today as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|James Arthurs
|243,170,689
|97.71%
|5,708,808
|2.29%
|Jane Bird
|245,247,586
|98.54%
|3,631,911
|1.46%
|Don Demens
|244,166,769
|98.11%
|4,712,728
|1.89%
|Lee Doney
|235,054,741
|94.45%
|13,824,756
|5.55%
|Daniel Nocente
|243,120,756
|97.69%
|5,758,741
|2.31%
|Barrie Shineton
|245,852,761
|98.78%
|3,026,736
|1.22%
|Michael T. Waites
|243,890,843
|98.00%
|4,988,654
|2.00%
The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the meeting was 250,467,781, representing 63.34% of the Corporation’s outstanding shares.
The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.
About Western Forest Products Inc.
Western is an integrated Canadian forest products company and is the largest coastal British Columbia woodland operator and lumber producer. The Company has an annual available harvest of approximately 6.1 million cubic metres of timber, of which approximately 5.9 million cubic metres is from Crown lands. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from seven sawmills and one remanufacturing plant. Principal activities conducted by the Company include timber harvesting, reforestation, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added remanufacturing. Substantially all of Western’s operations, employees and corporate facilities are located in the coastal region of British Columbia, with sales worldwide.
Stephen Williams
Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 648-4500