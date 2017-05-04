Western Forest Products Announces Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – May 4, 2017) - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX:WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) announced today its voting results in respect of the election of all director nominees at its Annual and Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) held today as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld James Arthurs 243,170,689 97.71% 5,708,808 2.29% Jane Bird 245,247,586 98.54% 3,631,911 1.46% Don Demens 244,166,769 98.11% 4,712,728 1.89% Lee Doney 235,054,741 94.45% 13,824,756 5.55% Daniel Nocente 243,120,756 97.69% 5,758,741 2.31% Barrie Shineton 245,852,761 98.78% 3,026,736 1.22% Michael T. Waites 243,890,843 98.00% 4,988,654 2.00%

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the meeting was 250,467,781, representing 63.34% of the Corporation’s outstanding shares.

The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated Canadian forest products company and is the largest coastal British Columbia woodland operator and lumber producer. The Company has an annual available harvest of approximately 6.1 million cubic metres of timber, of which approximately 5.9 million cubic metres is from Crown lands. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from seven sawmills and one remanufacturing plant. Principal activities conducted by the Company include timber harvesting, reforestation, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added remanufacturing. Substantially all of Western’s operations, employees and corporate facilities are located in the coastal region of British Columbia, with sales worldwide.