Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Release Date of Third Quarter 2017 Results and Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Oct. 2, 2017) - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX:WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) third quarter 2017 financial and operating results will be released on Thursday, November 2, 2017.

Analysts, investors and media are invited to participate in Western’s third quarter 2017 conference call on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. PST (12:00 p.m. EST).

Don Demens, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Williams, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s third quarter 2017 results followed by a question and answer session.

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated Canadian forest products company, and is the largest coastal British Columbia woodland operator and lumber producer. The Company has an annual available harvest of approximately 6.1 million cubic metres of timber, of which approximately 5.9 million cubic metres is from Crown lands. Western has a lumber production capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from seven sawmills and one remanufacturing plant. Principal activities conducted by the Company include timber harvesting, reforestation, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added remanufacturing. Substantially all of Western’s operations, employees and corporate facilities are located in the coastal region of British Columbia, with sales worldwide.