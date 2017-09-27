Western Uranium Corporation Announces Attendance at Mines and Money Americas Conference

TORONTO and NUCLA, Colo., Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Western Uranium Corporation (CSE:WUC) (OTCQX:WSTRF) (“Western” or the “Company”) announces its attendance at the Mines and Money Americas conference to be held from October 2nd through October 4th at the Delta Toronto Hotel in Downtown Toronto. Western’s Executive Chairman, Russell Fryer will be representing Western and will be available for meetings throughout the conference. Mines and Money sponsors a series of international investment conferences focused on mining, which bring together natural resources investors with a broad range of public mining companies.

Mr. Fryer will be available for one-on-one meetings and to schedule please utilize the below contact details.

About Western Uranium Corporation

Western Uranium Corporation is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium conventional mining company focused on low cost near-term production of uranium and vanadium in the western United States and development and application of ablation mining technology.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND CAUTIONARY NOTE

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.

