Western Uranium Corporation Announces Engagement of New York Based RB Milestone Group, LLC

TORONTO and NUCLA, Colo., Jan. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Western Uranium Corporation (CSE:WUC) (OTCQX:WSTRF) (“Western”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced the New Year by engaging New York City based RB Milestone Group, LLC (“RBMG”) as its capital markets consultant. This engagement initializes an enhanced market and investor awareness program that Western is undertaking in 2018. RBMG specializes in institutional, family office, broker, and high net worth introductions in North America, the target region where Western intends to focus its investor awareness growth plan.

About RB Milestone Group, LLC

RBMG is a New York based capital markets consulting firm that specializes in assisting small and venture-stage companies with enhancing: corporate strategy, investor awareness, business development, market intelligence and research. RBMG partners with clients internationally and across a wide range of industry segments, including: energy, cleantech, mining, technology, healthcare, professional services and consumer goods.

About Western Uranium Corporation

Western Uranium Corporation is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium conventional mining company focused on low cost near-term production of uranium and vanadium in the western United States and development and application of ablation mining technology.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.

