Western Uranium Corporation to Attend Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2018

TORONTO and NUCLA, Colorado , Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Western Uranium Corporation (CSE:WUC) (OTCQX:WSTRF) (“Western” or the ”Company”) announces that company representatives of Western will be attending the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2018 to be held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on January 21-22, 2018 sponsored by Cambridge House International. The Company will be at booth 717 to meet with attendees of the conference.

The CEO of the Company, George Glasier will be making a corporate presentation and participating on the uranium panel which will be held on Monday afternoon (1/22). Throughout the conference Mr. Glasier will be available for individual meetings with shareholders and stakeholders. If you wish to meet with Western, please email the Company’s Investor Relations department at ir@western-uranium.com to set up a meeting or visit Western at booth #717.

Western announces that it has now completed the Canadian regulatory filings in connection with its private placement (the “Private Placement”) that closed on December 29, 2017. For further details regarding the Private Placement, please refer to the Company’s news release of December 29, 2017. To correct the information disclosed in that news release, the Company advises that in connection with the Private Placement it has paid a total of CAD$8,379 in finder’s fees and issued a total of 9,310 compensation warrants.

About Western Uranium Corporation

Western Uranium Corporation is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium conventional mining company focused on low cost near-term production of uranium and vanadium in the western United States and development and application of ablation mining technology.

