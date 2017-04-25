Westhaven Hires Coal Harbor Communications for IR Services

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – April 25, 2017) - Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX VENTURE:WHN) is pleased to report that it has retained the services of Coal Harbor Communications, Inc. to provide support to investor relations activities.

Coal Harbor Communications, Inc. is a Vancouver-based investor relations firm, owned by Dale Paruk. Mr. Paruk is a former stock broker and has been involved in public markets for 30+ years. Coal Harbor was incorporated in 1999 and most recently contracted services to NioGold Mining which was acquired in 2016 by Oban Mining (now Osisko Mining).

Coal Harbor has built an extensive network of investors, analysts, investment and mining professionals that it will introduce Westhaven to and act as a bridge between the Company and the investment community.

In consideration of the services to be provided, Westhaven will pay a monthly fee of $4,000 starting April 17th, 2017, for a period of 12 months. In addition, Coal Harbor will receive 200,000 options at $0.10 that will expire in 5 years from the date of grant. These options will vest in accordance with TSX Venture policies and were part of the options grant announced on April 13th, 2017. Neither Mr. Paruk nor Coal Harbor is currently a shareholder of the Company.

Westhaven is advancing its 100% owned Shovelnose gold and Prospect Valley gold properties in the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), British Columbia. The SBGB is a 110-kilometre northwest-trending belt of intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks dominated by the Cretaceous Spences Bridge group. Westhaven has been working on the SBGB since 2011 and believes these relatively underexplored volcanic rocks are highly prospective for epithermal style gold mineralization. Both properties are close to existing transportation and infrastructure allowing for cost-effective exploration. Westhaven’s management team is responsible for multiple discoveries that have gone into production and owns approximately 46% of the shares outstanding.

