WestJet and CUPE

CBJ — The Canada Industrial Relations Board has issued an interim order to allow the Canadian Union of Public Employees to represent cabin crew members of WestJet Airlines.

The union had filed an application with the CIRB on July 10th to represent the flight attendants after a majority signed cards stating they supported joining CUPE, including WestJet’s mainline carrier and low-cost carrier Swoop. The interim order does not include members of Encore or Swoop cabin crew.

The move by CUPE to sign up flight attendants follows the unionization of the airline’s pilots who are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association.

Meanwhile, WestJet Airlines passengers should expect to face higher fares later this year to compensate for rising fuel costs that contributed to the company posting its first quarterly loss in 13 years.

