WestJet Announces Further Investment into YYC Calgary International Airport

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today WestJet announced that its new wide-body hangar will be located at YYC Calgary International Airport, which is also the home base for WestJet mainline and Encore head offices. The announcement will further solidify Calgary’s home-grown international carrier’s strong network for business and leisure travel from YYC.

“Our partnership with WestJet continues be a focus for us as they develop their long-term strategy for growth, offering Albertans more destinations and great air service options out of YYC,” said Bob Sartor, President and CEO for The Calgary Airport Authority. “With the decision to place its new wide-body hangar in Calgary, we are pleased to continue to play a role in WestJet’s success story.”

The introduction of WestJet’s wide-body hangar is the next step in their evolution as an international airline opening up new markets and opportunities for passengers and businesses to connect to more global destinations from YYC.

“When it comes to building the WestJet hub, Calgary has been a strategic location for our business growth,” said Gregg Saretsky, President and CEO for WestJet. “YYC is committed to continuing to work with our teams to offer services and facilities that meet the needs of WestJet’s growth strategy, and the needs of our guests. That partnership commitment is the reason we decided to locate our wide-body hangar with our head offices here at YYC.”

WestJet’s roots began at YYC Calgary International Airport in 1996 when it initially launched with five domestic destinations and three aircraft. Its network out of YYC has grown significantly to over 112 daily flights, serving 57 destinations including its first transatlantic flight out of Calgary with London-Gatwick launching in 2016.

ABOUT THE CALGARY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

The Calgary Airport Authority is a not-for-profit, non-share capital organization, incorporated under the Alberta Regional Airports Authorities Act, and is responsible for the safe, secure and efficient management of the YYC Calgary International Airport (YYC) and Springbank Airport (YBW) under long-term lease from the Government of Canada. YYC’s mandate is to advance economic and community development by providing improved airline and transportation services for the benefit of the public. The Authority has invested over $4 billion into the continued development of YYC, opening Canada’s longest runway in 2014 and a new International Terminal in 2016. YYC is a key economic driver for Calgary and Alberta, generating more than $8 billion in economic activity annually and creating 48,000 jobs.

