WestKam Announces Management and Board Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WKG) (the “Company” or “WestKam”) announces that, effective October 11, 2017, Mr. Matt Wayrynen has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer, and as a Director of WestKam Gold Corp. Mr. Dana Dziurzynski will succeed Mr. Wayrynen as President and Chief Executive Officer effective October 11, 2017. Mr. Dziurzynski has been a Director of the Company since October 2016.

The Board would like to thank Mr. Wayrynen for his continuous support and contributions to the Company over the past several years and wishes him success in his current and future business endeavours.

About WestKam Gold Corp.

WestKam is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on developing the Bonaparte Gold Project near Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.westkamgold.com.

