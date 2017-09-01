Weyland Tech (WEYL) Crosses Above $3.76 SqueezeTrigger Price

HONG KONG–(Marketwired – Sep 1, 2017) – Weyland Tech, Inc. (OTCQB: WEYL) (“Weyland” or “Company”), a provider of mobile business applications, announced today that BUYINS.NET, www.buyins.net, is monitoring Weyland Tech Inc. in real time and just received an alert that WEYL is crossing above its primary SqueezeTrigger Price, the price that a short squeeze can start in any stock. Approximately 785,000 shares that have been shorted at the volume weighted average price of $3.76. To access SqueezeTrigger Prices ahead of potential short squeezes beginning, visit http://www.buyins.net.

From September 2015 to August 2017, an aggregate amount of 784,917 shares of WEYL have been shorted for a total dollar value of $2,950,931. The WEYL SqueezeTrigger price of $3.76 is the volume weighted average price that all shorts are short in shares of WEYL. Shares of WEYL crossed above this level on August 31, 2017.

Buyins.net has built a massive database that collects, analyzes and publishes a proprietary SqueezeTrigger Price for each stock that has been shorted. The data has then been integrated into an automated trading platform which can be used to connect to a live online broker and automate your trading of short squeeze events. It is extremely powerful with lightening fast execution at a very low price. Both the trading software and SqueezeTrigger data feed are available at http://www.buyins.net.

The SqueezeTrigger database of billions of short sale transactions goes back to January 1, 2005 and calculates the exact price at which the Total Short Interest is short in each stock. This data was never before available prior to January 1, 2005 because the Self Regulatory Organizations (primary exchanges) guarded it aggressively. After the SEC passed Regulation SHO, exchanges were forced to allow data processors like Buyins.net to access the data. Total Short Interest is the number of shares shorted but not yet covered, and is different from total short volume. To access SqueezeTrigger Prices ahead of potential short squeezes beginning, visit http://www.buyins.net.

About Weyland Tech Inc.

Weyland Tech’s “CreateApp” platform focuses on the Asia markets. The CreateApp platform is offered in 12 languages and enables small-medium-sized businesses (“SMB’s”) to create a mobile application (“app”) without the need of technical knowledge and background. SMB’s can increase sales, reach more customers and promote their products and services with a simple easy to build mobile app at an affordable and cost-effective manner, http://www.weyland-tech.com/

About BUYINS.NET

BUYINS.NET, http://www.buyins.net, monitors trading in all US stocks in real time and maintains massive databases of short sale and naked short sale time and sales data, short squeeze SqueezeTrigger prices, market-maker price movements, shareholder data, statistical data on earnings, sector correlation, seasonality, hedge fund trading strategies and comparable valuations.

DISCLAIMER:

BUYINS.NET is not a registered investment adviser and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. WEYL has paid $1,500 per month for twelve months of data provided in this and subsequent reports. WEYL has not approved the statements made in this release. Please read our report and visit our web site, http://www.buyins.net, for complete risks and disclosures.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements.” The statements regarding the continued growth of the mobile app segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment and the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues. Often these forward-looking statements are identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). Expressly, all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.