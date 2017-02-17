Where Food Comes From, Inc. Schedules 2016 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference Call
CASTLE ROCK, CO–(Marketwired – Feb 17, 2017) – Where Food Comes From, Inc. (d.b.a. IMI Global) (OTCQB: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced it will release its 2016 fourth quarter and full year results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23, 2017, and conduct a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern).
Call-in numbers for the conference call:
Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-407-8289
International: 1-201-689-8341
Conference Code: 13655224
Phone replay:
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through March 9, 2017, as follows:
Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-660-6853
International: 1-201-612-7415
Conference Code: 13655224
About Where Food Comes From, Inc.
Where Food Comes From, Inc. (d.b.a. IMI Global) is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. The Company supports more than 12,000 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services through its IMI Global, International Certification Services, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, and Sterling Solutions units. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program utilizes the verification of product attributes to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase through product labeling and web-based information sharing and education. Visit www.wherefoodcomesfrom.com for additional information.
Contact:
Jay Pfeiffer
Pfeiffer High Investor Relations, Inc.
303-393-7044
[email protected]