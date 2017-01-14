Whistleblower Attorney Says DOJ Numbers Indicate Strength of False Claims Act

COLUMBIA, SC–(Marketwired – January 14, 2017) – Whistleblower attorney Bert Louthian is optimistic about the ongoing fight to stop fraud, waste and abuse against the government. The Department of Justice’s most recent report said recoveries from the False Claims Act totaled more than $4.7 billion in fiscal year 2016, which is a strong indicator that the system is taking fraud seriously, he said.

“By the department’s own account, this is the third highest annual recovery in the history of the False Claims Act,” Louthian said. “That is a heartening fact for taxpayers, whistleblowers and for the government, which relies heavily on the FCA to recover money lost to fraud.”

The False Claims Act is the mechanism used by the government and whistleblowers to take legal action against companies and individuals who have committed fraud against the government, including healthcare, defense and insurance fraud. Whistleblowers play a key role in notifying authorities about fraud they have witnessed and, in return, they often receive a percentage of the recovery.

In FY 2016, whistleblowers received $519 million for their roles in the recoveries, filing over 702 qui tam suits, which are lawsuits filed by citizens on behalf of the government.

“Every year, whistleblowers lead the charge against fraud in the United States,” Louthian said. “Qui tam suits accounted for over 60 percent of this year’s recoveries. Fraud is a serious problem in our country, and the power given to whistleblowers through the FCA is one of the most powerful tools we have to stop it.”

Recoveries from healthcare fraud accounted for the biggest percentage of recoveries in FY 2016, totaling $2.5 billion. The second largest slice of recoveries came from the financial industry, which totaled $1.7 billion. Recoveries also came from defense contractors, oil companies and for-profit schools.

