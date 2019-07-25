Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | White Gold Corp. Files NI 43-101 Technical Report Outlining 25% Increase to Mineral Resource Estimate to Include 1,039,600 Indicated and 508,700 Inferred Gold Ounces on White Gold Property in Yukon, Canada White Gold Corp. Files NI 43-101 Technical Report Outlining 25% Increase to Mineral Resource Estimate to Include 1,039,600 Indicated and 508,700 Inferred Gold Ounces on White Gold Property in Yukon, Canada CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedSerengeti Identifies New Porphyry Target & Starts Drilling at AttyWhite Gold Corp. Files NI 43-101 Technical Report Outlining 25% Increase to Mineral Resource Estimate to Include 1,039,600 Indicated and 508,700 Inferred Gold Ounces on White Gold Property in Yukon, CanadaGeneration Mining Commences Passive Seismic Survey at Sally Area