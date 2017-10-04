White Water Management Appoints Gaetan Gobeil as new CEO

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — White Water Management Inc. (“Whitewater”) and company co-founders Kris Cudmore and Darcy Dallas are pleased to announce the appointment of Gaetan Gobeil as Whitewater’s Chief Executive Officer.

A solutions-driven and business-minded chemical engineer with MBA; and accomplished executive with broad experience in the oil and gas industry, Gobeil joined Whitewater in 2015 as Director of Sales and Marketing. He previously held senior management positions with service companies Tervita Corporation and Baker Hughes, gaining significant experience in sales and operational leadership, service delivery and project consulting and management.

“Gaetan is an exceptional leader who will further Whitewater’s growth and success as an innovative leader of water management solutions in Western Canada,” said Cudmore. “He is committed to sustaining and building on our legacy of customer care, excellence in operations and safety.”

Cudmore and Dallas, who led the company through the highly successful 2015 merger of Whitewater Management and Orion Rentals, and who have presided over the company’s subsequent growth as CEO and President respectively, will continue to play a strategic role in the company as members of Whitewater’s board of directors.

“It’s been tremendously satisfying to build Whitewater into a unified, market leading company that can service the entire spectrum of oil and gas operator clients, from junior start-ups to global super majors,” said Dallas. “Now as we prepare for our next phase of growth, which includes service line expansion, Gaetan is the right person to lead our talented team and oversee Whitewater’s continued evolution.”

Reflecting on his appointment, Gobeil said: “I am honored and excited to have been selected to lead this fast growing company. We have the best people, the most reliable offering and a winning strategy that has enabled us to grow strongly. Building further on our success is a challenge I accept with confidence, determination and fierce ambition. I am passionately committed to placing our clients at the absolute center of everything we do.”

About White Water Management

White Water Management is a leading water logistics company addressing the water needs of customers in various verticals. Headquartered in Calgary with its primary base of operations in Grande Prairie and Red Deer, Alberta, Whitewater works closely with our clients to custom design water management programs that optimize both the economic feasibility and environmental sustainability of their projects. The company’s water usage strategies address the critical issues of sourcing, treatment, sharing, reuse/wastewater, storage and disposal. Whitewater is a trusted and loyal supplier to some of the largest producers operating in Canada.

For More Information:

Derrick Frechette, Vice President Organizational Development

dfrechette@whitewatermanagement.ca